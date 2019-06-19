The success of Paytm's business model has attracted America's Google, Facebook Whatsapp and Walmart's Phonepe, who are following a similar strategy without much success so far. Image Credit: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Digital payments leader Paytm provides over 200 services after the launch of its gaming platform, PaytmFirst Games.

Riding on the success of the network effect it has created in the online and offline domain, the company is now building a variety of services to enhance engagement and drive repeat transactions from its large consumer base.

Paytm confirmed that it provides up to 200 services on its platform ranging from recharges and bill payments, to travel and entertainment booking, city services like "Fastag", challan, donation and financial services like loan, gold, insurance.

Paytm QR, which is seen at kirana stores has become ubiquitous to cash in India. Paytm Inbox has news, cricket and entertainment videos.

The success of Paytm's business model has attracted America's Google, Facebook Whatsapp and Walmart's Phonepe, who are following a similar strategy without much success so far. They are burning massive cash to attract more users through incentives and cash back.