Millions of users around the world complain they're unable to access networking sites

Facebook outage map Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp have experienced technical issues, leaving millions of users worldwide disappointed.

Users took to Twitter on Sunday to complain that they have been having problems getting on any of the platforms. Newsfeeds are reportedly not loading and users are unable to post any updates and send messages.

According to DownDetector, which tracks outages, Facebook has been having issues since 6:36am (EDT).

Its website showed Facebook outages hitting a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Georgia, Portugal, Greece, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Italy, Switzerland and a lot of other countries in Europe, as of 4pm, Dubai time.

Issues were also reported in some parts of the United States, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Pakistan, Nepal, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia.

Facebook outage chart as of 4pm. Image Credit: Downdetector