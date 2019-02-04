Dubai: Are you fond of using beauty camera apps in order to look great in pictures?
Google has just deleted at least 29 of these applications because they can compromise users’ sensitive information. They are not just pushing pornographic content and unwanted ads to users, they may also potentially steal private photos.
Cybersecurity experts at Trend Micro have discovered these dodgy apps and warned that they can be used for malicious purposes. These apps have been mostly downloaded in Asia, particularly India.
“Some of these have already been downloaded millions of times… A large number of the download counts originated from Asia – particularly in India,” the cybersecurity company said.
The camera applications are widely popular among social media fans, as some of them help users “beautify” their pictures or experiment with filters and makeup looks before sharing on Facebook, Instagram or other platforms.
Researchers at Trend Micro warned that when users who have downloaded the apps unlock their devices, unwanted ads would pop up, including those with pornographic content. And when users click on these pop-ups, nothing will play, even after the user makes a payment and executes the player.
Some of these apps also forward users to phishing websites, the ones that trick people into sharing their personal information, including home addresses and phone numbers.
Here are the apps that are believed to be malicious:
Pro Camera Beauty
Cartoon Art Photo
Emoji Camera
Artistic effect Filter
Art Editor
Beauty Camera
Selfie Camera Pro
Horizon Beauty Camera
Super Camera
Art Effects for Photo
Awesome Cartoon Art
Art Filter Photo
Art Filter Photo Effcts
Cartoon Effect
Art Effect
Photo Editor
Wallpapers HD
Magic Art Filter Photo Editor
Fill Art Photo Editor
ArtFlipPhotoEditing
Art Filter
Cartoon Art Photo