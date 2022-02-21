Abu Dhabi: A new series of unmanned ground vehicles was launched at UMEX 2022 in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Designed to support military troops and security forces in the most challenging conditions, SCORPIO-B can be equipped with remote weapon systems, twin 40mm grenade launchers, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors with the possibility to mount various payloads of up to 200kg.
Unveiled by advanced defence advanced technology group EDGE at the exhibition, the vehicle can be fitted for tactical overwatch, counter terrorism, CBRN detection, communication relay, and any other types of dangerous missions.
With a 30 degree slope gradient, 40kmph speed and track propulsion, the SCORPIO-B can easily access difficult terrains within cities and harsh environments. The all-in-one command and control station allows one or two operators to remotely operate its functions and mission equipment systems up to 5km.
“We are pleased to continue building our customers’ trust, nationally and internationally, through rigorous R&D of our autonomous capabilities to increase mission readiness and ultimately enable a secure future for all,” said Ali Al Yafei, CEO of ADASI, which is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE Group.