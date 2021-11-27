Dubai: A new API marketplace that will enable the private sector to co-design and develop multi-channel digital services was launched in the UAE on Saturday.
The UAE API Marketplace will promote collaboration and partnerships with the private sector to develop advanced digital government services. It will allow private sector companies, app developers and coders to develop applications and software powered by the APIs provided by the government.
The launch is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide the best government services worldwide.
The UAE government launched the first partnership on the platform between the Federal Tax Authority, the Telecommunications Regulatory and Digital Government Authority, and Amazon. Through this partnership, services of the FTA will be linked directly to Amazon systems, thus promoting operations’ automation and accelerating sellers’ registration in Amazon store in the UAE.
During the launch, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, said the API Marketplace embodied the government’s role as a catalyst for promoting collaboration and partnerships with the private sector to develop advanced digital government services. It further goes in line with the government’s directions to accelerate digital transformation and achieve integration to provide a seamless, effective and timely customer experience at any time and place.
The minister added that the marketplace represented an enabling ecosystem for coders and developers to leverage government software interfaces in developing new solutions and services and launching startups capable of providing interconnected and seamless digital government services.
She called on companies, entrepreneurs, app developers and coders to benefit from this initiative and expand it by forming new partnerships with government entities to enhance the digital transformation in the UAE.