San Francisco
Netflix Inc is expected to announce in the next few days that it has hired Spencer Neumann from Activision Blizzard Inc as its chief financial officer, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The report comes after Activision said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it intended to fire Neumann for an unspecified reason. Activision, a video-game publisher, said it planned to end Neumann’s employment for cause unrelated to the company’s financial performance and has placed him on paid leave.
Netflix did not immediately respond to calls outside office hours seeking a comment.
Neumann will start at Netflix in early 2019, according to the source, whom Reuters did not identify. He would replace David Wells, who in August said he planned to step down.
Neumann came to Activision from Walt Disney Co. and has been finance chief since May 2017.