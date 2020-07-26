Mubadala new
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invested over $150 million as an anchor investor in the recapitalization of Enviva Holdings, the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invested over $150 million as an anchor investor in the recapitalization of Enviva Holdings, the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, the sovereign wealth fund said in a tweet on Sunday.

Last week, Enviva said it completed a series of transactions that recapitalized the company with more than $1 billion of new equity contributions and incremental equity commitments from affiliates of private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC.

Companies perform recapitalization to make their capital structure more stable. US-based Enviva helps major utilities around the world to cost-effectively displace coal and other fossil fuels as part of the energy transition to a low-carbon future.

Through its subsidiaries, the company owns and operates eight plants with a combined wood pellet production capacity of about 4.1 million metric tons per year.

Sovereign wealth funds in the Middle-East have been using their cash reserves to accumulate stakes in companies as asset valuations fall due to market uncertainty.