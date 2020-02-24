The fund will invest in 15 listed companies taken from a pool of French corporations

A Mubadala Development Co. employee walks past the company's logo. Mubadala on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bpifrance, the French national investment bank, committing to the LAC I Fund, a multibillion fund managed by Bpifrance. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), one of the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds, on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bpifrance, the French national investment bank, committing to the LAC I Fund, a multibillion fund managed by Bpifrance.

The fund targets to raise €10 billion which will be invested in approximately 15 listed companies taken from a large pool of French world leading corporations over the next decade.

The MoU was signed by Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, CEO of Mubadala’s Alternative Investments and Infrastructure Platform and Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO and Nicolas Dufourcq from Bpifrance, CEO of Bpifrance, in presence of Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy and Finance and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Mubadala’s Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director.

“Mubadala has a strong track record of performance in France and we continue to see significant investment opportunities in the market. Through our partnership with Bpifrance, and the commitment to the LAC I fund, we will have access to exceptional businesses in France that deliver compelling returns. As a global investor, Mubadala continues to deploy capital across markets and sectors as part of a highly-diversified and growing portfolio of assets,” Al Muhairi

In 2017, Mubadala joined Bpifrance to create a €1 billion investment platform aimed at private investments in the French economy. The investment platform was designed to foster the growth of French companies across technology, healthcare, education and others while pursuing superior risk-adjusted returns.