Funds to be used for the development of treatments for obesity and diabetes

Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company on Wednesday announced financing of £3.3 million (Dh15.92 million) for the UK-based biopharmaceutical company Zihipp Limited to help provide treatments for Obesity and diabetes.

“With the high rates of obesity and diabetes in the UAE, these new treatments promise to make a significant impact on public health,” said Abdulla Al Shamsi, head of healthcare at Mubadala.

“We are always seeking to invest in cutting-edge healthcare-related technologies that can benefit our patients,” he added.