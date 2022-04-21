Abu Dhabi: Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, has been named among the Top 5 healthcare leaders in the region in the ‘Middle East’s Top 50 Healthcare Leaders’ ranking by Forbes Middle East. Al Nowais was the highest placed healthcare leader in the UAE.
The ranking takes into account the leader’s profile and experience, in addition to the size of the company, its impact on patients across the region, innovative initiatives introduced, diversity of operations, and ownership of assets. The UAE dominated the list with 25 of the 50 firms based in the country, of which five companies are based in Abu Dhabi.
“By constantly striving to expand and elevate our offering and expertise, we have reduced the need for patients to travel abroad as they are now able to access internationally recognized centers of excellence right here in the UAE,” Al Nowais said. “We are also proud to be home to state-of-the-art facilities, with world-renowned caregivers and innovative technologies that ensure our communities have access to the highest quality of patient care.”
Our ambition is to put the patient at the heart of everything we do to improve their experience and the outcome of their treatment across our network of facilities. This integration is key and has ensured that Mubadala Health is able to advance holistic and preventative care to the next level.
Mubadala Health was launched in January 2021 to integrate a network of world-class healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint, Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory, Capital Health Screening Centre, and Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre. In 2021 Mubadala Health acquired UEMedical as part of its expanding portfolio of healthcare assets, which added to its portfolio Danat Al Emarat hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and the HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers; in addition to a stake in Al Meswak clinics in Saudi Arabia.
Earlier this year, Mubadala Health also announced a collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) to launch a 125,000 square-foot stand-alone day surgery and medical facility in Dubai in Q3-2022.