Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala has entered into a long-term investment strategy with US based technology investment firm Silver Lake, with the partnership to see Mubadala investing $2 billion.
The investment partnership will have 25-year deployment lifecycle and is designed to invest across investment structures, geographies and industries, as well as throughout capital structures and across the early to later stage opportunities
In addition to forming the new strategy, Mubadala has also acquired a minority equity interest in Silver Lake. The two firms have already worked collaboratively across investments such as Endeavor, Waymo and India-based Jio Platforms.
“As an institution that has long seen the potential of investing in the technology sector, we are excited to partner with Silver Lake, one of the world’s most respected technology investors, to capitalize on major opportunities within and beyond the industry,” said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and CEO of Mubadala.
“Technology is the bedrock of the global economy, and fundamental to all other sectors that are being significantly digitalised,” he added.
“Our goal is to be well positioned to take advantage of this accelerated digital transformation and its potential, and we believe Silver Lake is the right partner and that this is an optimal structure for us.”