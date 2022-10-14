Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid to make Dubai the city of the future had helped it become a destination of choice to host events that help address global challenges, improve people’s lives, and keep pace with rapid technological advancements.
He made the remarks during his tour of Gitex Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This edition was the largest in the event’s history in terms of participation. The inclusive tech and startup event was held over an area of more than 2 million square feet, making it the world’s largest tech event.
“The 42nd edition of GITEX GLOBAL was the largest in the event’s history, with 5,000 exhibitors, of which 1,400 were new,” he said. “The event was attended by more than 138,000 delegates and visitors, underscoring Dubai’s status as a major global tech hub, unlocking development opportunities across various sectors.”
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE. They toured the pavilions of several companies and were briefed about cutting-edge technology solutions and digital products on display at the event.