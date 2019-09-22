Dubai: Mindshare, the global media agency network that is part of GroupM, announced on Sunday that effective October 1, Mindshare Mena Regional CDO, Tony Bourached, will take over the lead as Chief Executive Officer.
Reporting dually to Ashutosh Srivastava — Mindshare Chairman & CEO, AMEA, Russia, and CIS, and Ravi Rao — Bourached succeeds Rao, who was named GroupM Mena CEO last June.
Bourached’s marketing career started back in the UK, before he joined Mindshare Saudi Arabia in 2010 as Head of Digital, where he was tasked to establish the first fully dedicated digital department within a media agency in the Kingdom. Throughout his career, he has worked on a multitude of client portfolios ranging from telecommunications/technology to FMCG, banking and automotive. In 2015, Tony was promoted to spearhead Mindshare Mena’s Digital offering, where he successfully helped the agency’s clients to embark on their digital transformation journey and has built a strong, dedicated team of specialists across GCC, Levant and North Africa.
As CEO of Mindshare Mena, Bourached will be responsible for the management and operation of all Mindshare activities across 11 countries in the region and 12 offices, overseeing an agency with more than 300 employees in Mena.