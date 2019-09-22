Bourached’s marketing career started back in the UK, before he joined Mindshare Saudi Arabia in 2010 as Head of Digital, where he was tasked to establish the first fully dedicated digital department within a media agency in the Kingdom. Throughout his career, he has worked on a multitude of client portfolios ranging from telecommunications/technology to FMCG, banking and automotive. In 2015, Tony was promoted to spearhead Mindshare Mena’s Digital offering, where he successfully helped the agency’s clients to embark on their digital transformation journey and has built a strong, dedicated team of specialists across GCC, Levant and North Africa.