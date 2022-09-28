Meydan Free Zone is a visionary concept aiming to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem for entrepreneurs and innovators.
Providing a diverse community in which to work, live and play, the free zone offers numerous opportunities to network with other businesses and innovative entrepreneurs, as well as form partnerships with other companies in your industry. Here you can enjoy a zero per cent corporate and personal income tax rate, protect your assets from personal risk through layering and obtain limited liability ownership of your company’s assets without the need for a local partner. Meydan Free Zone provides efficient, seamless and cost-effective start-up options for new businesses looking to establish or expand, and all businesses operate under a Limited Liability Company licence (LLC- FZ) issued by the free zone.
With over 1,500 business activities licensed, Meydan Free Zone caters to start-ups and global businesses alike, offering access to exceptional talent, excellent business networks, and start-up support services. A Meydan Free Zone licence makes it easier to apply for a bank account with instant IBAN, which facilitates the international transfer of funds and assets. It also allows you to manage credit and debit with reference to the property and process salary transfers.
Encouraging business growth, Meydan Free Zone boasts one of the region’s most prestigious business addresses. This thriving, centrally located economic district is 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and has easy access to Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road.
It is extremely simple to get started in the Meydan Free Zone. The location provides a simple registration process, customised packages, and on-site assistance to ensure that all of your specific business needs are met. Get in touch with its team of consultants who are readily available to assist you with every step of the licence registration process and set-up, today!