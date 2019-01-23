Dubai: The healthcare business is expanding into Dubai’s neighbouring emirates, with Ajman expected to see the launch of a mega medical complex in the next few months.
UAE-based company Thumbay Group announced that it will be officially inaugurating its new Dh1 billion Medicity project in March and it will be serving more than 20,000 people daily.
Located in Ajman, the Thumbay Medicity is home to a medical university, some hospitals, a health club and spa, as well as accommodations for staff and students and retail outlets like pharmacy, restaurant and coffee shop.
The site aims to serve as a regional hub of “futuristic medical education” for students, state-of-the-art healthcare and cutting-edge research.
It also promises to offer the most modern technology and global expertise not only in training and teaching medical professionals, but also in meeting people’s healthcare needs.
The mega complex houses a new private education facility with six colleges, the Gulf Medical University, and a private academic hospital, the Thumbay University Hospital, said to be the largest of its kind in the region. The hospital is a purpose-built 500-bed smart facility with quaternary care facilities and more than 120 clinics, as well as a special robotic pharmacy, a first of its kind in the region.
It is also home to the Thumbay Dental Hospital, the first private dental facility in the UAE and the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region’s private sector. The dental facility is attached to the College of Dentistry and has a built-up area of 37,000 square feet and offers 60 dental chairs spread across three floors.
To cater to people in need of additional medical care, the Medicity also houses the Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, which has 50 beds and a unique “Therapeutic Garden”.
There are also other related leisure and hospitality amenities, including a health club and spa, food court, restaurant, coffee shop and a housing facility that will accommodate 2,500 staff and students.