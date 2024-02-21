Someday soon, plug-in cars may no longer need a plug. Electric car drivers would simply pull into a specialized parking space when it's time to power up, wait for a light on their dashboard to switch on, and then hop out of the car and go about their day.

This is the promise of wireless EV charging, an inductive transfer of electrons that would eliminate the need for all those pesky cords. Multiple startups have spent years working towards a world in which wireless charging goes mainstream, and as EV adoption picks up, momentum is building to make that dream a reality. Companies are coalescing around standardized technology, automakers are embarking on wireless experiments, and municipalities are mapping out use cases. Even Tesla Inc. is interested.

But major hurdles remain, chief among them slow charging speeds and the money and interest needed to build stations and get more carmakers on board. While charging without a cord sounds great on paper, the technology faces the same paradox that's impacting the rollout of public plugs: Stronger consumer demand could push car companies to take up wireless charging, but growth in EV demand is stymied in part by anxiety about public charging.

"If I was a car manufacturer, I'd probably be reluctant to put it on a vehicle today just because there's not any wireless chargers out there," says Michael Weismiller, program manager for electrification R&D in the US Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office. "You really have to see the infrastructure and the vehicles get deployed at the same time for it to ultimately make sense."

Wireless, or inductive, EV charging works by using magnetic resonance and a charging pad to generate a power-transmitting field. When a coil in a receiver under the car aligns with a coil in the charging pad, the receiver captures that energy and feeds it to the car's battery. The technology is similar to wireless phone charging, which also requires a receiver and aligned coils; but EV systems can work with up to 10 inches (250 millimeters) of separation.

Speed is an issue, though. Most wireless chargers are on par with a Level 2 charger (the kind you'd use at home) and not the DC fast chargers available at many public stations. Electric cars also need to be designed with wireless charging in mind. While retrofitting EVs is doable, in practice it can void the car's battery warranty, says Amaiya Khardenavis, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

For carmakers, enabling wireless charging is still difficult to justify: It's expensive, and there aren't yet charging stations to make it a compelling perk for car buyers. Alex Gruzen, chief executive officer at Massachusetts-based WiTricity Corp., says his company's wireless charging capability will cost automakers several hundred dollars per car, and consumers at least $2,500 to start "- both figures he sees falling over the next five years.

These hurdles mean that, for now at least, wireless EV charging mostly exists in the form of pilot projects. Some automakers in China and South Korea are testing the technology on new passenger cars, but many wireless-charging trials are geared at commercial vehicles, which tend to have consistent routes and the luxury of powering up overnight in fixed parking spaces.

"You can deploy the chargers at specific locations on the routes throughout the day," says Loren McDonald, founder and CEO of EVAdoption, an electric vehicle analyst firm.

This summer, WiTricity plans to roll out its Halo wireless system on E-Z-GO and ICON EV golf carts and light vehicles, after showcasing the technology on retrofitted vehicles like Ford's Mustang Mach-E. The company's investors include Mitsubishi Corp. and Siemens AG, and WiTricity has a partnership to demo wireless charging on cars made by South Korea's KG Mobility. WiTricity says passenger cars get up to 35 miles of charge per hour with its technology.

"Charging remains one of the big points of anxiety for EV buyers, and we make it something that just happens in the background," Gruzen says.

In Los Angeles County, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority uses inductive systems made by WAVE Charging to help power its fleet of electric buses. The agency has 15 WAVE wireless charging stations "- one at its offices and 14 across its bus routes "- according to AVTA Marketing Director James Royal. Using the 250-kilowatt chargers for just five minutes adds an average of 10 miles of range, says Benjamin Auslander, Wave's vice president of sales and marketing. "It allows for that bus to maintain its operations throughout the day without having to go back to a depot," he says. WAVE has deployed more than 50 charging pads in North America, and has a DOE grant to work on a 500-kilowatt fast charger for trucks.

Indianapolis, too, is using wireless charging for its electric buses, which are made by Chinese EV giant BYD Co. In 2019, the city partnered with Pennsylvania-based charging startup InductEV (then called Momentum Dynamics Corp.)

Brooklyn-based wireless charging startup HEVO Inc. is working with the DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Stellantis NV to trial a 50-kilowatt wireless system on the carmaker's Chrysler Pacifica hybrid, after completing a demo with a Level 2 wireless charger last year. HEVO is also developing a 300-kilowatt wireless fast charger in partnership with Oak Ridge, says CEO Jeremy McCool.

In perhaps the most critical signal of wireless charging's potential for passenger cars, Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen in December confirmed that the company is pursuing its own version of the technology. "We are working on inductive charging, so you don't even need to plug something in at that point "- just pull in your garage, drive over the pad and it's charging," von Holzhausen said during an appearance on the YouTube series "Jay Leno's Garage."

Tesla's vote of confidence is spurring interest among other automakers, too. "That's the major wake-up call," McCool says. "Until that happened, wireless charging was still considered a fringe technology. Now it's a trending technology."

Standardization could also help boost adoption. In 2022, SAE International "- an association of engineers and technical transport experts "- finalized the first standard for stationary wireless charging for light-duty vehicles, a category that includes passenger cars. The standard covers everything from safe charging speed (up to 11 kilowatts) to interoperability and performance.

"That means " apartment-building chargers can be built," Gruzen says. "It means that parking lots, street parking, all can adopt wireless charging from companies that specialize in that kind of public infrastructure. And the automakers can focus on making cars that'll be compatible."

The SAE has also published guidelines, though not final standards, for heavy-duty vehicles to charge wirelessly at speeds up to 500 kilowatts. The DOE has agreements in place to demo that technology on a UPS route in Utah and at several Walmart locations. "Ultimately it's going to be the truckmakers and the carmakers who have to figure out if it makes sense for them," Weismiller says.

For the time being, the vast majority of investment is still going to traditional EV chargers, though federal and state lawmakers in the US are pushing for grants to expand wireless charging. The US now has more than 9,000 public fast-charging stations and over 53,000 Level 2 stations, according to the DOE. More are expected to come online as states start to deploy $5 billion in federal money.

But experts say future developments in car technology "- especially autonomous driving "- could strengthen the argument for wireless charging. The SAE is currently working on a standard method for aligning EVs with charging pads, which will prove particularly critical when cars start driving and parking themselves.

Powering up an EV on a pad isn't charging's final frontier, either. The SAE plans to update its light-duty vehicle standard to include bidirectional charging, which lets a car supply power back to the grid. Gruzen says WiTricity's next generation of wireless charging components will be bidirectional; he expects to start selling them to automakers later this year.