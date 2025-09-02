GOLD/FOREX
Who is Laurent Freixe? Nestlé CEO fired over undisclosed workplace relationship

All about the investigation, net worth, tenure of Nestlé’s sacked CEO and his successor

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
CEO Laurent Freixe attends a general shareholders meeting of Swiss food giant Nestle in Ecublens, near Lausanne.
Nestlé announced on Monday the immediate dismissal of CEO Laurent Freixe after an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate was discovered. An internal investigation concluded that the relationship violated the company’s code of business conduct. Nestlé’s Board of Directors appointed Philipp Navratil as CEO, effective immediately.

Investigation into workplace relationship

The probe was launched after allegations surfaced through Nestlé’s “Speak Up” system. It was led by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with support from independent legal counsel. The investigation confirmed the relationship breached Nestlé’s code of business conduct.

Subordinate’s identity

Nestlé has not disclosed the subordinate’s identity, citing privacy concerns. Bulcke emphasized that the leadership change will not affect the company’s strategic direction, stating: “We are not changing course on strategy and will not lose pace on performance.”

The case highlights a broader corporate issue: managing personal relationships at the executive level while maintaining ethical standards, regardless of tenure or achievements.

Who is Laurent Freixe?

Career trajectory and leadership roles

Born in 1962, Freixe joined Nestlé France in 1986 in sales and marketing. He steadily rose through the ranks:

  • 1999: Head of Nestlé France’s Nutrition Division

  • 2003: CEO, Nestlé Hungary

  • 2007: CEO, Nestlé Iberian Region

  • 2008: Executive Vice President, Zone Europe

  • 2014: CEO, Nestlé Americas Zone

  • 2022: CEO, Zone Latin America

  • 2024: CEO of Nestlé S.A.

During his tenure, Freixe launched initiatives like Nestlé Needs YOUth, a youth employment program aiming to provide skills and opportunities to 10 million young people by 2030.

Education and background

Freixe holds a business administration degree from EDHEC Business School, Lille, France, and completed the IMD Program for Executive Development in Switzerland. He has served on boards including Cereal Partners Worldwide, the Consumer Goods Forum, and chaired the Global Alliance for YOUth.

Tenure and performance

Freixe aimed to boost growth through increased advertising, fewer but larger product initiatives, a review of vitamin brands, and the spinoff of Nestlé’s water business. However, investor confidence fell during his tenure, with Nestlé shares declining 17% compared to a 5% drop for Unilever, and sales volumes contracting 0.4% in Q2.

He joins a list of consumer and retail leaders dismissed over workplace relationships, including McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook (2019) and Kohl’s CEO Ashley Buchanan (2025).

Net worth

Media reports estimate Freixe’s net worth at $4 million as of July 2025. His wealth reflects nearly four decades at Nestlé, holding key leadership roles across Europe, Latin America, and the Americas before becoming CEO.

5 things to know about Freixe

  1. Graduate of a top French institution: École Polytechnique

  2. Nearly 40 years at Nestlé: Joined in 1986

  3. Held major regional leadership roles in Europe and Latin America

  4. Appointed CEO in 2024

  5. Tenure ended amid ethics breach in 2025

Who is Philipp Navratil, the new CEO?

Navratil, a Nestlé veteran, began his career in 2001 as an internal auditor and has held multiple leadership roles:

  • 2009: Country Manager, Nestlé Honduras

  • 2013: Head of Coffee & Beverages, Nestlé Mexico

  • 2020: Global Strategy Lead, Nescafé & Starbucks Partnership

  • 2024: CEO of Nespresso

  • 2025: Joined Nestlé Executive Board

On his appointment, Navratil said: "I am honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me, and it is a privilege to take on the responsibility of leading Nestlé into the future. I fully embrace the company’s strategic direction and action plan to drive performance."

Bulcke praised him as “renowned for his dynamic presence, inspires teams, and leads with a collaborative, inclusive management style.”

Outlook for Nestlé

Navratil’s appointment signals continuity in Nestlé’s corporate strategy while introducing a more participatory leadership style. The company faces challenges from global trade tensions, rising costs, and sustainability demands. With Navratil at the helm, Nestlé aims to consolidate its market position while maintaining ethical and social accountability.

