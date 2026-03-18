GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets
UPDATE

US Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged again amid Iran war

Policymakers voted to keep target range for benchmark rate between 3.50% to 3.75%

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Dubai: The US Federal Reserve held rates steady on Wednesday, when they were expected to leave interest rates unchanged, as the US-Israel war on Iran sends shock waves through oil markets and supply chains, while economic data has begun to show weakness.

The Fed, which pencilled in one rate cut in 2026, cut rates three consecutive times last year before holding them steady at its January meeting.

With war in the Middle East causing oil prices to spike, potentially fueling inflation and curbing growth, analysts earlier flagged that policymakers are unlikely to make any immediate moves.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The latest decision came in defiance of President Donald Trump as the world's largest economy battles stubborn inflation, weak labor demand and an "uncertain" economic outlook due to the war in Iran.

The Fed's 11-1 vote kept rates steady at a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, with officials flagging one expected rate cut by the end of the year.

"The implications of developments in the Middle East for the US economy are uncertain," the Fed said in a statement.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Central BankDonald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

As high interest rates meant it’s more expensive to borrow money, big purchases slowed or got delayed.

UAE residents to see borrowing costs higher for longer

4m read
Dubai Court orders Dh57.38m cargo debt payout

Dubai Court orders Dh57.38m cargo debt payout

3m read
Gold Souq in Deira.

Gold usually surges during war. Why not this time?

7m read
UAE keeps interest rate same in first decision of 2026

UAE keeps interest rate same in first decision of 2026

1m read