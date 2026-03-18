US Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged again amid Iran war

Dubai: The US Federal Reserve held rates steady on Wednesday, when they were expected to leave interest rates unchanged, as the US-Israel war on Iran sends shock waves through oil markets and supply chains, while economic data has begun to show weakness.

With war in the Middle East causing oil prices to spike, potentially fueling inflation and curbing growth, analysts earlier flagged that policymakers are unlikely to make any immediate moves.

The Fed, which pencilled in one rate cut in 2026, cut rates three consecutive times last year before holding them steady at its January meeting.

"The implications of developments in the Middle East for the US economy are uncertain," the Fed said in a statement.

The Fed's 11-1 vote kept rates steady at a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, with officials flagging one expected rate cut by the end of the year.

The latest decision came in defiance of President Donald Trump as the world's largest economy battles stubborn inflation, weak labor demand and an "uncertain" economic outlook due to the war in Iran.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.