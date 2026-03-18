US Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged again amid Iran war

Policymakers voted to keep target range for benchmark rate between 3.50% to 3.75%
Dubai: The US Federal Reserve held rates steady on Wednesday, when they were expected to leave interest rates unchanged, as the US-Israel war on Iran sends shock waves through oil markets and supply chains, while economic data has begun to show weakness.
The Fed, which pencilled in one rate cut in 2026, cut rates three consecutive times last year before holding them steady at its January meeting.
With war in the Middle East causing oil prices to spike, potentially fueling inflation and curbing growth, analysts earlier flagged that policymakers are unlikely to make any immediate moves.
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The latest decision came in defiance of President Donald Trump as the world's largest economy battles stubborn inflation, weak labor demand and an "uncertain" economic outlook due to the war in Iran.
The Fed's 11-1 vote kept rates steady at a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, with officials flagging one expected rate cut by the end of the year.
"The implications of developments in the Middle East for the US economy are uncertain," the Fed said in a statement.