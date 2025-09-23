GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE's ALEC sets IPO price range as Dubai pushes ahead with landmark listing

IPO subscription runs September 23‑30; company set to debut on DFM on October 15

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Financial Market (DFM)
Dubai Financial Market (DFM)
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: ALEC Holdings, among the UAE’s top engineering and construction firms, has set price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at Dh1.35–1.40 per share. The offering, announced last week, involves a 20% stake in the state-owned contractor.

The offering comprises 1 billion shares — equal to 20% of ALEC’s capital — with the final offer price to be confirmed on October 1. Subscription opens on September 23 and will close on September 30, with the company expected to make its debut on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on October 15.

The Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), ALEC’s parent, will retain an 80% holding post-IPO, subject to a 180-day lock-up period. Of the total shares on offer, 94% are earmarked for institutional and professional investors, 5% for retail buyers, and 1% for ALEC employees.

New IPO listing

Two government funds — the Emirates Investment Authority and the Pensions and Social Security Fund of Local Military Personnel — have priority rights to 5% each of the offer.

The move comes just a week after initial plans to publicly list ALEC, positioning the listing as a diversification play for the DFM and a chance for investors to gain exposure to one of the region’s leading contractors.

Advisers on the deal include Emirates NBD Capital, ADCB, and EFG Hermes as joint lead managers. The IPO is expected to be closely watched, particularly given the strong aftermarket performances of recent Dubai listings such as Salik and Spinneys.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Financial Market (DFM)

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Together, the six government-backed IPOs, DEWA, Tecom, Salik, Empower, Dubai Taxi, and Parkin, have raised Dh33.2 billion.

Dubai’s IPO stars deliver triple-digit gains

2m read
ALEC Holdings’ project include: Wynn Al Marjan, Stargate Data Centre, and the iLMI – Science Discovery Innovation Centre MISK in Saudi Arabia.

ALEC Dubai IPO: What you need to know 

4m read
New IPO: ALEC to list soon as Dubai sells 20% stake

New IPO: ALEC to list soon as Dubai sells 20% stake

2m read
Spinneys' fresh and private label categories are ramping up sales - and helping with margins. Shareholders are liking what they are seeing in the latest H1-2025 numbers.

Spinneys' share zooms past Dh1.53 IPO price

2m read