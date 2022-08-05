Dubai: UAE is setting up an ‘Industry 4.0 Enablement Centre’ to help speed up digital makeover in the manufacturing sector.
The Centre will help raise awareness around Industry 4.0 technologies and practices, upskilling manufacturers’ capabilities with specialised training, demonstrating 4IR tech benefits, support the development of Industry 4.0 strategies, and create a testbed and an open-access environment to pilot and co-develop new technologies.
A partnership has been struck between the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and EDGE to build the Centre. “The agreement signed today is of great importance as it encourages technology adoption in the sector and will empower our industrial resilience, increase competitiveness, accelerate economic diversification,” said Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
EDGE will host a series of training courses and programs at the facility from September.