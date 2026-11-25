The Middle East has emerged as one of the regions driving this recovery, on the back of a fast-growing digital economy and accelerating enterprise digitisation. The UAE stands out for a different reason: it is already building the conditions, sovereign cloud infrastructure, a national digital agenda, and enterprise AI capability, that BCG identifies as the foundation for the sector’s next chapter of value creation, the AI-first telco. With a national digital agenda firmly embedded in policy, growing demand for data sovereignty, and operators such as Etisalat and du actively investing in sovereign cloud infrastructure and enterprise AI services, the UAE is helping to define global trends.