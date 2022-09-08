Abu Dhabi: The UAE financial markets on Wednesday posted gains of more than Dh10 billion in market capitalisation driven by upbeat sentiments at the realty, banking and telecom sectors and cash inflows by institutions and individuals alike.
Abu Dhabi index rose 0.566 per cent to 9,717.380 points, with conglomerate International Holding Company , traded as ASMAK, closing high at Dh350, after Dh374 million of liquidity and NBAD edging 0.779 % higher to Dh18.400.
Dubai General Index (DFMGI) slid 0.406% percent to 3,382.310 points with blue-chip developer Emaar closing at Dh6.010. Among other stocks, the Emirates NBD and Mashreq Bank rose 1.92 per cent, and 1.270 per cent to Dh13.250 and Dh80.00, respectively.