Abu Dhabi: With key global stocks ending flat in volatile trading on Wednesday due to worries over faster interest hikes, the UAE’s bourses steadied, closing higher at 9568.29 points and slightly down at 3245.84 points in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s turnover ended up at over Dh1.566 trillion following 12,324 trades, while the Dubai Financial Market’s share turnover stood at Dh141.85 million.
The growth was driven by blue chip companies, including International Holding Co PJSC-IHC (ASMAK), which ended up 0.38 per cent up at Dh288.1, and ADNOC Drilling, which closed up 2.4 per cent at Dh4.279. Alphadhabi, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and ADNOC Distribution ended favourably at Dh26.88; Dh7.600; and Dh4.270 respectively.
At DFM, DEWA edged 1.59 per cent up to Dh2.550 following Dh13.8 million in transactions; with Emaar Properties ending up the best performer with Dh31.2 million of deals at Dh5.270.