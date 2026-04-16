George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA, explained that investors are reacting to the broader macro environment. “UAE retail investors are showing they can read the room and quickly adjust their portfolios in response to evolving macro conditions. With ongoing geopolitical tensions, investors are actively looking for opportunities amidst the volatility in commodities and related sectors. This also aligns with the broader long-term shift towards real assets and exposure to the ‘old economy’ that we are seeing globally.”

“Gold and oil have experienced notable volatility in recent months, largely influenced by ongoing developments in the Middle East. Both assets carry particular cultural and economic importance in the UAE. Despite recent price fluctuations, sentiment among local investors remains constructive over the coming six months, with attention on underlying factors such as continued central bank activity in gold and supply dynamics in the oil market,” Naddaf added.

“Moreover, growing interest in renewables shows that retail investors are not only focused on the immediate picture. In the UAE, where non-oil sectors already contribute more than 70% of GDP, clean energy is part of a much bigger diversification story. Recent disruptions have shown us how exposed global markets can be to energy supply shocks, which is why energy diversification is increasingly being seen as both a strategic priority,” Naddaf said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.