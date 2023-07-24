Stock Al Dhannah Hospital
Al Dhannah Hospital offers multi-speciality services, including occupational medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics, and emergency care. Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI: UAE hospital operator Burjeel Holdings has been awarded a contract to operate and manage the 122-bed multi-speciality facility Al Dhannah Hospital, owned by ADNOC, the Group announced on Monday. Al Dhannah Hospital is one of the largest multi-speciality hospitals in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region.

ADX-listed Burjeel Holdings will take full operational responsibility for the hospital, providing healthcare services to ADNOC employees, their families, and the Al Dhafra community. According to John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, the move highlights the Group’s operation and management (O&M) capabilities.

ALSO READ

He said, “This agreement is a testament to Burjeel Holdings’ capabilities and experience in the O&M space, enabling the Group to grow and expand further in an asset-light manner in the UAE and the region.”

Al Dhannah Hospital offers multi-speciality services, including occupational medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics, and emergency care. Burjeel Holdings’ appointment will enable the Group to promote regional healthcare services by delivering patient-centred outcomes and coordinated care through clinically integrated operations.

The Group also has a strong history of providing top-notch healthcare services. The hospital will be staffed with skilled and experienced medical professionals, and the Group will use advanced technology to handle complex cases such as trauma, organ transplants, women’s care, paediatrics, orthopaedics, spine, and neuro care.