Dubai: The UAE hospital operator Burjeel Holdings saw its Q1-23 net profit carve out a 43.4 per cent growth to Dh121.3 million, helped by ‘improved’ operational efficiency and a ‘shift to specialized services’. Burjeel, which is lining up a major investment spree in Saudi Arabia, generated revenues of Dh1.1 billion, which is 11.6 per cent higher from a year ago.
The gains were also brought on by higher revenues – by 32.6 per cent - from the flagship Burjeel Medical City hospital, where there were increases on both inpatient and outpatient footfall.
"We remain focused on expanding our super-specialty and yield-enhancing complex care offering - and adding significant capabilities to our team - to further cement our position as a key referral hub in the region and beyond," said John Sunil, CEO. "We are confident our latest initiatives will enable us to continue to serve our patients better and bring the latest medical treatments and technologies to the region.
"We continue to review partnership opportunities in the Middle East and Africa, and actively evaluating various C-lite opportunities for geographic expansion, further enhancing our growth prospects."
