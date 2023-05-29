The newly launched Advanced Gynecology Institute at Burjeel Medical City is a beacon of advanced medical care designed specifically to address the unique healthcare needs of women in the Middle East and North Africa. With a relentless commitment to innovation, Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has launched the institute to offer sophisticated, multidisciplinary healthcare solutions to women of all ages. The institute offers a comprehensive range of specialised services with a particular focus on three critical areas: complex gynaecology, endometriosis and gynaecologic cancers.

Prof. Horace Roman, a renowned endometriosis surgeon and founding member of Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis Academy (IFEM Endo), heads the institute. “The Advanced Gynecology Institute marks a significant milestone in women’s healthcare in the region,” he says. “Women’s health needs are diverse and complex, requiring a holistic approach and our global expertise ensures that each patient receives personalised care that meets her specific needs.”

Dr Benjamin Merlot, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology and founding member of IFEM Endo, along with Dr Sandesh Kade, Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Monica Chauhan, Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Dr Jafaru Abu, Consultant Gynaecological Oncology Surgery, all from Burjeel Medical City’s existing highly experienced team, are the other members of the Advanced Gynaecology Institute team.

From left: Dr Benjamin Merlot, Dr Sandesh Kade, Dr Monica Chauhan and Prof. Horace Roman Image Credit: Supplied

“With this new institute, patients can benefit from a comprehensive range of services in gynaecology, obstetrics, and reproductive healthcare all under one roof,” says Dr Sandesh Kade, Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynaecology. “The team of skilled and experienced gynaecologists, obstetricians, and surgeons working at the Advanced Gynecology Institute can provide patients with seamless care from diagnosis to treatment."

The institute is also supported by a team of expert laparoscopic general surgeons, gastrointestinal surgeons, and radiologists including Dr Toufic Ata, Consultant, Laparoscopic Bariatric and General Surgery, and Dr Ali Iyoob Valiyaveettil, Consultant and Head Gastrointestinal Surgery.

“At Burjeel Medical City, we are committed to advancing gynaecological care for women in the region and empowering them to take control of their well-being,” adds Dr Monica Chauhan, Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Diagnostic precision with 4K imaging and 3D visualization technology

The experts at Burjeel Medical City understand the importance of accurate diagnosis in effective treatment planning. The hospital is home to the latest 4K imaging and 3D visualization technology, which allows for more precision and clarity in diagnosis. Its advanced imaging systems, including the revolutionary IMAGE1 S Rubina 4K Imaging with NIR/ICG and 3D Visualization, provide enhanced visibility, enabling the detection of even small abnormalities with exceptional accuracy. Through this latest technology, doctors perform surgeries with greater precision and the potential to improve outcomes for patients.

Minimally invasive surgeries redefined with 3D laparoscopy and Da Vinci robotics

The Advanced Gynecology Institute at Burjeel Medical City specialises in minimally invasive procedures, utilising advanced 3D laparoscopy and Da Vinci robotic systems. These cutting-edge technologies provide the hospital’s surgeons with dexterity, precision, and control during complex procedures.

“In minimally invasive surgery, excellent endoscopic imaging is a fundamental requirement for better surgical results,” says Dr Merlot. “3D-4K technology provides increased resolution and wider colour space, while NIR/ICG offers imaging possibilities for perfusion and identifying anatomical structures invisible to the naked eye.”

Image Credit: Supplied

The institute offers minimally invasive surgical procedures in the management of many gynaecological conditions such as menorrhagia, fibroids and benign ovarian masses. With smaller incisions, reduced scarring, and faster recovery times, patients are able to experience the benefits of advanced surgical techniques while minimising post-operative discomfort.

Expert care for endometriosis

“The institute also aims to provide advanced and highly skilled care laparoscopically and robotically to patients suffering from complex endometriosis conditions,” adds Dr Merlot.

Endometriosis is a chronic and often painful gynaecological disorder that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it. This misplaced tissue can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, outer surface of the uterus, and other pelvic organs. Endometriosis affects roughly 10 per cent of reproductive age women and girls globally, causing chronic pain, fertility challenges, and a host of other debilitating symptoms.

In collaboration with IFEM Endo, Burjeel Medical City’s team of world-renowned specialists are well versed in the latest advancements in endometriosis treatment.

Comprehensive care for gynaecologic cancers

Facing a gynaecologic cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. At Burjeel Medical City’s Advanced Gynecology Institute, experts compassionately guide patients every step of the way. With a comprehensive approach that integrates the latest evidence-based treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies, the hospital is committed to improving outcomes and quality of life for its patients.

“At the institute, we follow a multidisciplinary approach to treating gynaecologic cancers,” says Dr Jafaru Abu, Consultant Gynaecological Oncology Surgery. “By harnessing cutting-edge technologies and offering personalised treatments, we provide our patients with the highest standards of care and hope for a brighter future.”

It offers cutting-edge treatments including invasive procedures such as laparoscopy and robotics to more extensive surgeries such as hysterectomy, pelvic and para-aortic lymphadenectomies, and pelvic exenteration to extensive cytoreductive surgical procedures. In addition to treating cancer, there is also an emphasis on preserving reproductive function in young patients, managing the side effects of treatment, and improving the quality of life for patients with advanced or recurrent gynaecological malignancies.