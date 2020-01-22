New York: Tesla Inc’s most bullish Wall Street analyst predicts the dizzying rally in the shares of the electric-car maker will accelerate this year and trade in the $640-to-$960 range in early 2021.

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu anticipates the company will sell 2 million to 3 million cars per year after 2025 at industry-leading margins, justifying a market capitalisation of $230 billion to $350 billion, or about $1,100 to $1,700 per share.

“The stock will remain volatile, as the spread between bull and bear cases remains wide,” said Ferragu, who boosted his price target to a Street high. “And God only knows what the next controversy will be.”

Tesla is set to report quarterly earnings next week. Shares of the company are up 3 per cent in pre-market trading and have increased more than 100 per cent over the past three months. A surprise third-quarter profit and strong deliveries for the fourth quarter helped fuel the rally, along with the opening of its China plant.

Ferragu, who raised his price target to a $800 from previous $530, expects the company to post a strong free cash flow beat when it releases fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 29.

He also predicts 2020 delivery guidance to beat estimates, and a potential drop in gross margins in the first half of the year as Shanghai-assembled Model 3s — which have higher fixed costs per car — increase in the overall mix.