The S&P 500 finished at 2,671 Friday, up 35 points on the day, or 1.3 per cent. The S&P is up 6.5 per cent for 2019 and has risen more than 13.6 per cent since December 24. It is having its best January since 1989. All 11 sectors in the S&P are positive for the year, led by the financial stocks.