Riyadh: SNB Capital and Aon Talent Solutions have struck a deal to offer comprehensive employee share plan (ESP) services to listed companies in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will provide services such as plan design, advisory, communication, administration, and management to stakeholders and employees in companies listed on the Saudi Exchange, as well as those preparing for initial public offerings (IPOs).
“We are thrilled to engage with Aon to enhance employee share plan (ESP) services in the Kingdom for current and potential clients,” Loai Bafaqeeh, Head of Securities at SNB Capital. “This alliance reflects our commitment to continue driving these programs' adoption, aligning management and executive incentives with shareholder value.”
Both organizations are committed to working closely with regulatory authorities to promote engagement in these programs while ensuring they remain compliant with the regulatory requirements of the Saudi Exchange and the Capital Market Authority.
“Aon and SNB Capital share a steadfast commitment to empowering businesses in Saudi Arabia,” George Broniszewski, Partner at Aon Talent Solutions in Middle East. “Aon is in the business of better decisions, and together, we will provide our clients with the expertise necessary to facilitate long-term equity incentive plans that drive success and build more resilient workforces.”