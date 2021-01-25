Dubai: The Seed Group - a company from the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum - is partnering Silicon Valley based AI startup JIFFY.ai to expand the tech company's presence in the region. The US company offers AI solutions centred on its 'HyperApp' technology.
JIFFY.ai will thus get through to the "right audience, find new potential customers, access top decision-makers in government as well as private sectors, and market their products effectively". The company is into enterprise process automation.
Built up funding
Launched in June last year, it has raised $18 million in series A funding, which was led by Nexus Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, and W250 Venture Fund. The new capital is being used for product development and expansion into new markets.
Through its major shareholder The Paanini Foundation, JIFFY.ai seeks to "address the professional impacts of automation head on by working in conjunction with its clients to help upskill and retrain staff who may be displaced by automation."
Babu Sivadasan, co-founder and CEO, said: “JIFFY.ai is focused on connecting people, data and systems so that customers can accelerate innovation and business transformation. The networking opportunities that Seed Group will provide will have a crucial role in our future growth and success in the region.”