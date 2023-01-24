Sharjah: The sixth edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF), organised by the Sharjah FDI Office, is set to take place on February 8 and 9 at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The annual event will bring together local and international officials, thought leaders, and economic experts to discuss the future of the economy and devise solutions to empower investors to advance economic realities.

The theme of this year’s forum is “Redefining economies: making significant strides for a better future”. The forum will provide a platform for attendees to discuss and explore ways in which economies can be reshaped and reconfigured to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all stakeholders.

The SIF speakers includes a diverse range of individuals with expertise in various fields including Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development at Commerce and Economic Development Bureau in Hong Kong, and Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP Deputy Secretary for Justice in Hong Kong.

The forum will feature a variety of panel discussions and networking opportunities to attendees with the chance to connect with industry leaders and share ideas.

The Sharjah Investment Forum offers an opportunity for stakeholders in the economy to come together and discuss the pressing issues of the day, and to explore ways in which they can work together to create a better future for all.

Robust events

The first day of the Sharjah Investment Forum will feature two keynote speeches and four panel discussions and two side sessions that delve into a range of critical economic topics. The discussions will centre on the mechanisms adopted by the UAE government to develop an economy that is well-positioned to meet the demands of the future, as well as the potential implications of the virtual economy on economic growth and development.

This discussion will be followed by a panel discussion on the future of the green economy, which will explore the opportunities and challenges associated with transitioning to sustainable, low-carbon economic models.

Day 1 sessions will also focus on Sharjah’s investment ecosystem and the investment opportunities available in the public and private sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear success stories and gain insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with women’s entrepreneurship in the digital economy.

SIF’s concluding day will focus on expanding investments opportunities between Sharjah and Hong Kong during a panel led by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development at Commerce and Economic Development Bureau in Hong Kong, and Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP Deputy Secretary for Justice in Hong Kong.

The day’s session will also shine light on the future of Fintech, family business and its impact in the region, regional efforts that help companies scale up, and a workshop on FDI capacity and Readiness Training, which will upskill participants to integrate innovative approaches in investment promotion