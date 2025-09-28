Saudi Arabia’s FDI climbs 14.5 per cent in Q2 2025, but outflows plunge

Inward investment flows stood at SR24.9 billion in the second quarter
Dubai: Saudi Arabia drew SR22.8 billion in net foreign direct investment (FDI) during the second quarter of 2025, a 14.5 per cent increase from a year earlier, according to official data released on Sunday. The figure compares with SR19.9 billion in the same period of 2024.
The gains, however, marked a slowdown from the first quarter of this year, when net inflows reached SR23.7 billion, reflecting a 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline, the General Authority for Statistics said.
Inward investment flows stood at SR24.9 billion in the second quarter, down 11.5 per cent from a year earlier and 4.1 per cent lower than the first quarter. Outward investment flows fell sharply to SR2.1 billion, a 74.5 per cent plunge from the same period in 2024, when they totalled SR8.2 billion. Outflows were also down 10.5 percent from the first quarter.
The figures underscore both the Kingdom’s resilience in attracting foreign capital and the volatility in outward investments, as it seeks to balance domestic financing needs with its global ambitions.
The investment trends are closely watched as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pursues his Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil revenues by drawing foreign capital into sectors ranging from technology and tourism to renewable energy.
