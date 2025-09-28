GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s FDI climbs 14.5 per cent in Q2 2025, but outflows plunge

Inward investment flows stood at SR24.9 billion in the second quarter

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia’s FDI climbs 14.5 per cent in Q2 2025, but outflows plunge
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Saudi Arabia drew SR22.8 billion in net foreign direct investment (FDI) during the second quarter of 2025, a 14.5 per cent increase from a year earlier, according to official data released on Sunday. The figure compares with SR19.9 billion in the same period of 2024.

The gains, however, marked a slowdown from the first quarter of this year, when net inflows reached SR23.7 billion, reflecting a 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Inward investment flows stood at SR24.9 billion in the second quarter, down 11.5 per cent from a year earlier and 4.1 per cent lower than the first quarter. Outward investment flows fell sharply to SR2.1 billion, a 74.5 per cent plunge from the same period in 2024, when they totalled SR8.2 billion. Outflows were also down 10.5 percent from the first quarter.

The figures underscore both the Kingdom’s resilience in attracting foreign capital and the volatility in outward investments, as it seeks to balance domestic financing needs with its global ambitions.

The investment trends are closely watched as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pursues his Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil revenues by drawing foreign capital into sectors ranging from technology and tourism to renewable energy.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ALEC IPO now open: 6 reasons to consider investing

ALEC IPO now open: 6 reasons to consider investing

3m read
Saudi Arabia's Cenomi has more flagship shopping and lifestyle destinations coming through the project pipeline. Two of them should be ready in second-half 2025.

Al-Futtaim buys half of Saudi retailer for $670m

2m read
ALEC Holdings’ project include: Wynn Al Marjan, Stargate Data Centre, and the iLMI – Science Discovery Innovation Centre MISK in Saudi Arabia.

ALEC Dubai IPO: What you need to know 

4m read
Sharjah’s Buhairah Corniche

Why global investors are choosing Sharjah in 2025

2m read