Dubai: Saudi Arabia announces the official launch of the Riyadh Metro, set for early 2025, nearly a decade after the project was awarded to three consortiums.
The metro, which ranks among the largest public transportation systems globally, was originally scheduled to open in October but has now been postponed to 2025, according to the Arabic-language daily Aleqtisadia, as reported by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.
“The Riyadh Metro Company has established early 2025 as the commissioning date for the metro,” the report noted.
Phase 1 of the project will cover nearly half of the city's road network, and operators are expected to meet next month to discuss ticket pricing.
In 2013, the Saudi government awarded $22.5 billion (Dh82.6 billion) in contracts for the design and construction of the Riyadh Metro, part of a significant domestic public transport initiative.
US construction Bechtel Corp leads a group that secured a $9.45 billion (Dh34.7 billion) contract for two lines, while a consortium headed by Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas won a $7.82 billion (Dh28.7 billion) contract for three lines. Additionally, Italy's Ansaldo STS leads a group awarded a $5.21 billion (Dh19.1 billion) contract.