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Peso weakens past 16.5 vs dirham as inflation risks rise. Remit now?

Currency pressure builds as fuel costs and inflation outlook worsen in Philippines

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Against the US dollar, the peso remained under strain, trading at 60.73.
Against the US dollar, the peso remained under strain, trading at 60.73.
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Dubai: The Philippine peso weakened again on Tuesday morning, pushing past 16.5 against the UAE dirham and extending a steady decline seen in recent sessions.

At 9.35 am, Dh1 fetched 16.53 pesos, near the upper end of its recent trading range. Over the past week, the currency has moved between 16.25 and 16.50, with limited volatility but a clear weakening bias.

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The broader trend shows a gradual slide. Over 30 days, the peso ranged between 15.70 and 16.50, while the 90-day band reflects a similar pattern, pointing to sustained pressure building over time.

Inflation risks take centre stage

The currency’s weakness comes at a time when inflation pressures are building, driven by higher fuel costs and a weaker exchange rate.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects inflation in March to accelerate to between 3.1% and 3.9%, with the midpoint pointing to the fastest pace since July 2024. Rising fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions and higher electricity and food costs are feeding into the outlook.

“The BSP will remain vigilant and guided by incoming data, specifically on inflation and growth prospects,” the central bank said. “We will continue to monitor recent developments in the Middle East for their implications on inflation and economic activity.”

Supply shocks complicate policy response

Policy makers are facing a difficult trade-off, with inflation driven largely by supply-side factors. The central bank recently raised its full-year inflation forecast to 5.1%, moving further above its 2% to 4% target range.

Governor Eli Remolona indicated that rate hikes may have limited immediate impact, given that price pressures are being driven by external shocks.

Economists warn that prolonged supply disruptions could spill over into broader demand conditions. Emilio Neri Jr., lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said the policy stance may need to shift quickly if inflation expectations begin to rise.

“The BSP will likely become more agile amid this fluid situation to make the necessary tightening adjustments to ensure that the economy does not suffer further from this crisis,” he said.

Currency movements in the coming weeks will depend heavily on how inflation evolves and whether global energy prices stabilise, with markets closely watching central bank signals and geopolitical developments.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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