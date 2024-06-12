Dubai: The UAE's latest stock market listing, Alef Education, opened lower in the initial minutes of trading, and is at Dh1.28 compared with the Dh1.35 it listed at. The drop amounts to over 5 per cent, based on trends in the first 10 minutes of the market opening. (Alef's traded value during this period was over Dh39 million.)

The education tech company had completed a successful IPO last week, getting over-subscribed 39x and taking Dh74 billion. Alef, which offers its solutions and services to public and private schools in the UAE and in select overseas markets, had raised Dh1.89 billion from the issue. At Dh1.35 a share, that meant a market cap of Dh9.45 billion on listing.

At the 33-minute mark of the market opening, Alef was at Dh1. 20, down 11 per cent.

The Alef float was a chance for investors to take exposure in the UAE's high potential education sector, whether it's in service providers like Taaleem or Alef, or those like Al Mal Capital REIT, which has school properties in its portfolio.

This is the UAE's third stock market listing of the year, after Parkin and Spinneys on DFM, both of which enjoyed first-day bounces in their stock prices.

Alef Education offered 20 per cent of its issued share capital through 1.4 billion existing shares held by Tech Nova Investment – Sole Proprietorship llc and Kryptonite Investments llc.

"Investors are still getting a feel of new sectors, such as education-focused listings on UAE stock markets," said an analyst. "Alef Education has a sizeable track record, on contracts with UAE public and private schools, and when it comes to its financials. Even Taaleem had a slow start when it listed, and in the recent past, that stock has had a great run."

Alef's dividend plans

The company expects to pay a minimum dividend of Dh135 million this year and in 2025 for its new shareholders, which implies an annualised minimum dividend yield of 7.1 per cent based on the Dh1.35 listing price.