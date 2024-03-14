Dubai: The Muscat-Riyadh bus service, launched recently, provides affordable options to umrah travelers from Oman and other GCC countries to visit Saudi Arabia during the spring season.
Rashid al Khanjry, CEO of Al Khanjry transport, said there are plans to include routes to Damamam from Muscat as well as Qatar and Bahrain.
“A bus trip certainly takes around 20 hours depending on various factors, but it certainly offers a viable option for travelers with a one way fare of OR25 (Dh238),” said Khanjry
With flight ticket prices continuing to increase, it is reasonable to travel by land to neighboring countries. In 2023, 53,000 umrah pilgrims from Oman.
While the Muscat-Dubai route has been active since 1999, the public transport provider, Mwasalat, recently resumed international services to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.