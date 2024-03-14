Dubai: Oman launches a new investment bank, The Oman Investment bank, the first specialised investment bank, to help it achieve its economic diversification plan presented in Oman’s Vision 2040 strategy.
The new bank will create more job opportunities, meet the needs of local, regional, and foreign investors as well as providing various financial services such as financial advisory services, acquisitions, control, and other basic services, which contribute to the development of local and regional stock markets.
The new bank was recently listed on the third market of the Muscat Stock Exchange, which will allow it flexibility regarding financial disclosure requirements, as well as compliance with the rules and regulations.
The bank will guide small and medium enterprises towards the appropriate financing rates and invest in serving local and foreign investment companies, which will support efforts to diversify and strengthen the Omani economy.