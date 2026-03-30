Oil, aluminium surge as Middle East tensions escalate

Dubai: Oil and metals prices surged as markets reacted to renewed tensions in the Middle East, with investors adjusting expectations for a potentially extended conflict and its impact on global growth.

The latest move follows a brief pause in oil’s rally after Donald Trump extended a self-imposed April 6 deadline linked to potential military action against Iran. Prices have since resumed their upward trend as uncertainty deepens.

U.S. crude jumped $1.95 to $101.59 a barrel, while Brent crude climbed $3.41 to $115.98 a barrel. Before the conflict, Brent had been trading near $70, highlighting the sharp shift in pricing as geopolitical risk intensifies.

"Although we do not expect the conflict to be protracted, we anticipate heightened volatility in the near term," said Xavier Lee, senior equity analyst at Morningstar Research.

Investors are increasingly positioning for a longer conflict. That outlook is feeding into expectations of higher inflation across global markets, with Asia seen as particularly exposed to slower growth if energy costs remain elevated.

The parallel rise in oil and industrial metals points to broader supply-side risks, with markets factoring in both immediate disruptions and longer-term uncertainty tied to the region.

"Escalation and expansion of the Middle East conflict sent crude oil and aluminium up at the open," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Prices climbed about 6% in early trading before easing. They remained up 4.2% at $3,435 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange, reflecting continued pressure in the market.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.