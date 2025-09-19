GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Musk’s XAI raises $10 billion at $200 billion valuation

Musk has been seeking funding for xAI as he tries to keep pace in a heated AI race

Last updated:
Bloomberg
1 MIN READ
Bloomberg reported earlier this year that xAI is losing $1 billion per month thanks to high infrastructure costs.
Bloomberg reported earlier this year that xAI is losing $1 billion per month thanks to high infrastructure costs.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has raised new funding at a $200 billion valuation, according to a person familiar with the deal, making it one of the world’s most valuable startups. 

The over $10 billion round includes investment from Valor Capital, the Qatar Investment Authority and the Saudi Crown Prince via his Kingdom Holding Co., said the person, who asked not to be identified in order to discuss private business dealings. Bloomberg previously reported that xAI was raising money at a $200 billion valuation, and CNBC’s David Faber first reported that a deal had closed. 

Musk has been seeking funding for xAI as he tries to keep pace in a heated artificial intelligence race, which has seen major tech companies like OpenAI, Alphabet Inc., and Meta Platforms Inc. spend tens of billions on AI infrastructure and data centers. Musk, too, has spent aggressively in those areas, and Bloomberg reported earlier this year that xAI is losing $1 billion per month thanks to high infrastructure costs. 

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Elon Musk, who previously held about 13% of Tesla's outstanding shares (valued at around $250 billion), has long expressed a desire for greater voting control, aiming for at least 25% to comfortably lead the company's push into artificial intelligence and robotics.

Elon Musk snaps up $1 billion worth of Tesla stock

3m read
“We don’t need these AI tutors”: xAI tells 500 Grok trainers to exit

Musk’s xAI restructures, fires 500 generalist AI tutors

2m read
How a $100B surge made Ellison world’s richest — for a day

Ellison tops Musk as world’s richest — just for a day

3m read
Elon Musk (left) or Tesla and SpaceX; Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook

Elon Musk lures Zuckerberg’s AI stars, not with cash

3m read