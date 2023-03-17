Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Business Management Services announced its rebrand to Solutions+, a Mubadala Company.
The core offerings of Solutions + will continue to power the back-office engine of major companies in the UAE and internationally - driving change, progress, and value through vital infrastructure functions, ranging from operations to digital services. To support further growth and expansion, Solutions+ will add new capabilities including sustainability services, such as ESG assessments for reporting, smart building optimization and decarbonization tools, to help clients support the UAE in achieving its Net Zero goals.
The company is also expanding into sports and entertainment facilities, highlighted by its recent acquisition of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC).
“Solutions+ is marking the next stage of our journey with a new strategy to enhance our service offerings, expand into new service sectors, and further grow our client base,” said Nasir Al Nabhani, CEO at Solutions+. “With escalating complexities across the global business landscape, companies need to adapt and evolve to manage change and create lasting value.”
“As Solutions+, we will be in a stronger position to elevate our clients’ performance, help them navigate business change, and realize their ambitions as a trusted partner,” he added.