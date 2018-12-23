Abu Dhabi: Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched an e-refund system to facilitate refunds on services and transactions for all federal entities.
The system allows customers to register and apply for a self-refund, in adherence with the requirements of relevant federal ministries, and delivers a quicker response to customer needs, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.
Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Budget at the Ministry of Finance, said that the launch of the new system aims to increase customer satisfaction, and provide services that are on par with its clients’ standards.