Jadwa Investment launches SAR 750 million private credit fund for GCC market

Jadwa’s new fund targets GCC private credit growth with first close over SAR 300m
Dubai: Jadwa Investment has announced the launch of a new GCC-focused private credit fund targeting up to SAR 750 million ($200 million), marking a significant expansion of its alternative investment offering in the region. The fund, named Jadwa GCC Diversified Private Credit Fund, has successfully completed its first close at over SAR 300 million ($80 million) and has already deployed capital into two portfolio investments.
The Riyadh-based investment manager said it has partnered with regional fintech platforms Lendo and JeelPay for the fund’s initial investments, with two more transactions expected to close in the first half of 2026. The vehicle represents Jadwa’s first blind-pool regional private credit strategy, opening the door for institutional and private wealth investors to participate in the region’s fast-developing credit market.
Tariq Al‑Sudairy, Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, said the launch reflects rising interest among investors seeking diversified yield opportunities. “Private credit is increasingly becoming a strategic allocation for sophisticated investors globally. This fund reflects Jadwa’s ability to originate and execute attractive private credit opportunities, and our conviction in the asset class in light of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC’s economic momentum and growing demand for credit,” he noted.
The new fund aims to provide flexible financing to high-quality mid-market companies across the Gulf region, supporting growth while offering investors exposure to stable returns uncorrelated with public markets.
“Our private credit platform is designed to support high-quality companies across multiple transactions, offering investors access to the growing private credit market in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC,” said Fidaa Haddad, Managing Director and Head of Private Credit at Jadwa Investment. “We are excited to announce our first investments and look forward to delivering strong and consistent outcomes for our investors."
