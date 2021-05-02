Israeli traders can now trade on DGCX
The DGCX Group receives a permit from the Israel Securities Authority (ISA)
Dubai: The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) Sunday announced that it has received a permit from the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), enabling qualified Israeli corporations who trade on proprietary basis to become members of the DGCX and to use its trading services and platforms.
Israeli members will also then have access to act as market makers on the DGCX platform.
The move allows the DGCX Group to introduce its diversified global products and services, including Futures and Options Contracts that cover precious metals, energy, equities and currency sectors - within Israel - as it continues to expand its role as the leading Middle East exchange for trading of derivatives.
“The strengthening of ties and opening up of markets between the UAE and Israel represents an incredibly exciting moment in the DGCX story and the wider GCC region, as we continue to expand internationally by providing investors and market participants with products and services that are highly innovative and that add true value. We are delighted to be able to welcome Israeli investors and market participants to a global community of over 100 members from around the world,” said Les Male, CEO of DGCX.
The exchange announced that it traded 12.73 million contracts in 2020, and recorded a yearly AOI of 220,504 contracts in 2020.