The transaction is being executed in phases, with 26.9% already acquired and the remaining stake to be secured through warrants over the next 18 months. A mandatory tender offer for up to 26% from public shareholders is also planned, in line with Indian regulations.

He said the focus will remain on scaling operations and deepening market reach. “We are confident that this partnership will enable us to further scale our platform, deepen our reach, and continue delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Gagan Banga, CEO and Managing Director of Sammaan Capital Limited, said the partnership marks a turning point for the business. “We are entering a new chapter for Sammaan Capital. Welcoming IHC as our promoter brings strong alignment in long-term vision, as well as capital strength to support our next phase of growth.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said the deal reflects a longer-term strategy tied to structural growth in India’s financial system. “This milestone marks an important step in our long-term strategy to expand in India’s financial services sector. By becoming a promoter of Sammaan Capital, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and supporting a platform that plays a critical role in enabling home ownership and access to credit.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.