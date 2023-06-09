Dubai: In one of its biggest UAE-focussed investments this year, the hospital group Burjeel Holdings is setting up a neuroscience institute in Abu Dhabi. It has on-boarded Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York state, for the venture. The investment size has not been revealed.
The renowned neurologist Dr. Souhel Najjar will head the intitute. He is Professor and Chairperson, Department of Neurology, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, as well as Executive Director and Senior VP of Northwell Health Neurology Service Line. Dr. Najjar has been featured in the Netflix film ‘Brain on Fire’.
The Neuroscience Institute will be in Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, and will provide advanced care for adult and paediatric patients with neurological disorders. It would cover autoimmune brain disorders, epilepsy, Parkinson’s and movement disorders, paediatric neurology, and multiple sclerosis.
“This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to provide world-class care to the communities of Abu Dhabi,” said Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO, Northwell Health.