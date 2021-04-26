Dubai: Abu Dhabi based International Holding Co. – whose stock price is currently on a hot streak – has completed its buy of a 40 per cent stake in Response Plus Medical Services, an onsite provider of healthcare related services.
The IHC buy was done through a subsidiary. Response Plus Medical Services is a unit of VPS Healthcare and has also expanded its network to Saudi Arabia and Oman. It now has 200 onsite clinics and is also one of the largest ambulance fleet operators in Abu Dhabi.
Last week, IHC acquired 45 per cent in another Abu Dhabi entity, Alpha Dhabi Holding.