Google mass layoff: Fired by bots? Workers say AI replaced them

Over 200 Google AI contractors reportedly laid off from Gemini and AI Overviews projects
Tech giant Google has reportedly laid off more than 200 contractors working on its artificial intelligence projects, including Gemini and AI Overviews. The move has raised concerns over job security, low pay, and potential retaliation against unionisation efforts.
The affected contractors were abruptly terminated last month, according to multiple sources who spoke to WIRED. The layoffs reportedly occurred in at least two separate rounds, with little or no prior notice.
Andrew Lauzon, a contractor involved in rating and improving outputs from Google’s Gemini chatbot, told WIRED: "I was just cut off… I asked for a reason, and they said ramp-down on the project—whatever that means."
These contractors, often called “super raters”, evaluated and rewrote AI-generated responses to ensure accuracy and natural language flow. Many hold advanced degrees in fields ranging from education to the arts.
Alex, a generalist rater, said:
"We’re like the lifeguards on the beach—we’re there to make sure nothing bad happens. Engineers alone don’t have time to fine-tune the AI without our feedback."
They worked on tasks such as improving Google Gemini responses and AI-generated summaries for Google Search results, ensuring answers were natural-sounding, accurate, and properly sourced.
Workers allege that the mass layoffs were linked to growing unionisation efforts and demands for fair wages. Some contractors filed complaints with the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), claiming retaliation for organising.
Ricardo Levario, one of the first super raters and a former teacher from Texas, said he was advocating for pay parity:
"GlobalLogic paid directly hired raters $28–$32/hr, while third-party contractors received $18–$22/hr for identical work."
Remote work spaces for contractors were also banned, which Levario says was followed immediately by his dismissal.
Google has emphasised that the affected individuals were employed by GlobalLogic or its subcontractors, not Alphabet itself. Spokesperson Courtenay Mencini said: "As the employers, GlobalLogic and their subcontractors are responsible for the employment and working conditions of their employees. We take our supplier relations seriously and audit the companies we work with against our Supplier Code of Conduct."
Contractors fear that their work may be training AI systems designed to replace them. Internal documents reportedly show GlobalLogic developing automation for tasks currently done by human raters, adding to job insecurity.
Alex described the work environment as oppressive:
"We can't really organise—we're afraid that if we talk, we're going to get fired or laid off."
Labour experts note that Google’s treatment of outsourced AI workers reflects broader tech industry patterns, where data contractors often face precarious conditions.
Globally, AI data workers are beginning to fight for better pay and protections, with initiatives like the Data Labelers Association in Kenya and the Global Trade Union Alliance of Content Moderators forming in multiple countries.
