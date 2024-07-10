X Corp. and owner Elon Musk defeated one of the lawsuits filed over the firing of thousands of employees after the billionaire's takeover of the social media platform in October 2022.

The suit alleged that X, formerly known as Twitter, and Musk owed at least $500 million in severance pay to about 6,000 laid-off employees under provisions of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which sets rules for benefit plans. The two plaintiffs, the company's former global head of compensation and benefits and another ex-manager, said workers got severance equal to only one month's pay.