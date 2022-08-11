Manama: GFH Financial Group B.S.C. announced a net profit of $42.2 million in its financial results for the first six months of the year ending June 30, 2022.

The group reported net profit attributable to shareholders of $23.06 million for the second quarter of the year up 10.2 per cent from $20.92 million for the second quarter of 2021.

This reflects continued steady growth and progress. Major contributions included income generated from the placement of the group's global investments, commercial banking business and sustainable infrastructure platform.

Earnings per share for the second quarter was $0.67 compared to $0.68 for the comparative quarter of 2021.

Total Q2 income

Total income for the second quarter of 2022 was $91.95 million compared to $90.62 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.5 per cent.

Consolidated net profit for the second quarter was $26.03 million compared with $24.81 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 4.9 per cent.

Total expenses for the second quarter were $65.92 million compared to $65.82 million in the comparative period of 2021, an increase of 0.2 per cent.

H1 profit up 13.9%

Net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 13.9 per cent to $42.18 million for the first half of 2022 compared with $37.04 million in the first six months of 2021.

Earnings per share for the period was US cents 1.22 compared to US cents 1.21 for the first six months of 2021. Total income for the first half of 2022 was $182.76 million versus $181.01 million for the 2021 period, an increase of 1.0 per cent.

Consolidated net profit for the six-month period increased by 2.8 per cent to $45.38 million compared with $44.15 million in the first six months of 2021. Total expenses for the period were $137.39 million up 0.4 per cent from US$136.87 million for the first six months of 2021.

Total equity attributable to shareholders was $0.98 billion at 30 June 2022 up 1.61 per cent from $0.96 billion at year-end 2021. Total assets of the Group were $8.52 billion at June 30, 2022 compared with $8.08 billion at 31 December 2021, an increase of 5.4 per cent.

In a media statement, Ghazi Al Hajeri, Chairman of GFH, said: "We're very pleased with the Group's continued steady performance for the first half of the year. In line with our strategy of diversification, we further built our portfolio of investments across the Middle East, Europe and the US and listed our shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)."

4th listing

GFH's fourth listing on a regional exchange, the move aligns with efforts to broaden the company's geographic reach and shareholder base and to enhance visibility among key global and regional investors as the group enters another phase of growth, Al Hajeri added.

“During the period, we also successfully spun out the Group's infrastructure and real estate assets into Infracorp, which was capitalised with more than $1 billion in infrastructure and developed assets.

“The aim is to accelerate growth and investments in sustainable infrastructure assets and environments across the Gulf and internationally, an area of significant opportunity and one in line with our focus on furthering embedding ESG principles and impact into the heart of our business, investments and development principles. With positive momentum from the first half of the year, we look forward to maintaining our upward trajectory and creating even greater value for our investors and shareholders."

Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH, added: ”During the period, we acquired a majority stake in SQ Asset Management, a US-based student housing specialist, strengthening our presence in the US real estate sector and supporting new transactions of approximately US$0.5 billion in the student housing space during the first half of the year alone.”

The company said its commercial banking subsidiary, KHCB, has also performed well during the period, continuing to increase its contributions after a successful turnaround.

“We are also very proud that Infracorp, which was launched in January of this year, has already announced good profits during its first reporting period. We expect even further progress in these key areas of our business And continued expansion of our investment activities, deal flow and global footprint. This remains a priority in the forthcoming periods as we actively pursuing organic and inorganic growth with an eye towards delivering even stronger results during the remainder of 2022."

$15 billion in assets, funds

GFH manages over $15 billion of assets and funds including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the MENA region, Europe and North America.